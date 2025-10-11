    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Oct 11, 2025, 10:59
    What - Game 2 (1-0-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South 

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it two wins in a row to start the 2025-26 season as they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The Canes are coming off of a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, a game which featured a hot debut from new defenseman K'Andre Miller as well as quite a bit of offense throughout the lineup.

    The Flyers are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers also on Thursday.

    The team is hoping to take another step toward contention with an infusion of young talent and a new coach in Rick Tocchet after having missed the playoffs for the last five seasons.

    Streaks

    • N/A

    Milestone Watch

    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Staal is two goals shy of 300 career goals.
    • Staal is also two games shy of playing 900 games as a Hurricane.
    • Seth Jarvis is two goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.
    • Sean Walker is four games away from playing in 400 career games.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.
    • Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is five points shy of 200 career points.
    • K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers made their Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday night against New Jersey. Miller also scored his first two goals as a Hurricane.
    • Alexander Nikishin made his NHL regular season debut on Thursday and also registered his first NHL point.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 60-74-14-14 all-time against the Flyers, but went 3-0-0 against them last season.
    • In fact, the Hurricanes are 9-1-0 over the their last 10 games against Philly at Lenovo Center and 18-5-0 in the teams' last 23 meetings.
    • Sebastian Aho (15g, 34pts in 32gp) and Taylor Hall (13g, 35pts in 34gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against Philadelphia.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere was drafted by the Flyers in 2012 and played their from 2014-2021. Sean Walker also played in Philadelphia in 2023-24 and head coach Rod Brind'Amour was a Flyers legend, recording 601 points in Philly from 1991-2000.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 1-0-0; 0.864 Sv%; 3.00 GAA
    • Sam Ersson: First Start

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - K'Andre Miller & Seth Jarvis (2) / Noah Cates (1)
    • Points - K'Andre Miller, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere & Taylor Hall (2) / Noah Cates & Tyson Foerster (1)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 25% (1/4)
    • Philadelphia - 0% (0/2)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 100% (2/2)
    • Philadelphia - 80% (4/5)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

    Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker
    K’Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

    Flyers Projected Lineup

    Travis Konecny - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov
    Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
    Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
    Nikita Grebenkin - Jett Luchanko - Garnet Hathaway

    Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
    Adam Ginning - Jamie Drysdale
    Egor Zamula - Noah Juulsen

    Sam Ersson
    Dan Vladar

    Injuries and Scratches: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Bonk (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (tricep), Cam York (LBI)

