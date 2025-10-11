Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 2 (1-0-0)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it two wins in a row to start the 2025-26 season as they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Canes are coming off of a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, a game which featured a hot debut from new defenseman K'Andre Miller as well as quite a bit of offense throughout the lineup.
The Flyers are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers also on Thursday.
The team is hoping to take another step toward contention with an infusion of young talent and a new coach in Rick Tocchet after having missed the playoffs for the last five seasons.
Streaks
Milestone Watch
Game Notes
Projected Starting Goalies
Leading Scorers
Power Play
Penalty Kill
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Travis Konecny - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov
Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin - Jett Luchanko - Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning - Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula - Noah Juulsen
Sam Ersson
Dan Vladar
Injuries and Scratches: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Bonk (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (tricep), Cam York (LBI)
