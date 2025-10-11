Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 2 (1-0-0)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 11

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it two wins in a row to start the 2025-26 season as they play host to the Philadelphia Flyers.



The Canes are coming off of a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, a game which featured a hot debut from new defenseman K'Andre Miller as well as quite a bit of offense throughout the lineup.



The Flyers are coming off of a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers also on Thursday.



Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Staal is two goals shy of 300 career goals.

is two goals shy of 300 career goals. Staal is also two games shy of playing 900 games as a Hurricane.

is also two games shy of playing 900 games as a Hurricane. Seth Jarvis is two goals shy of 100 career goals.

is two goals shy of 100 career goals. K'Andre Miller is four assists away from 100 career assists.

is four assists away from 100 career assists. Sean Walker is four games away from playing in 400 career games.

is four games away from playing in 400 career games. Nikolaj Ehlers is five assists away from 300 career assists.

is five assists away from 300 career assists. Jordan Martinook is five goals shy of 100 career goals.

is five goals shy of 100 career goals. Jesperi Kotkaniemi is five points shy of 200 career points.

is five points shy of 200 career points. K'Andre Miller and Nikolaj Ehlers made their Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday night against New Jersey. Miller also scored his first two goals as a Hurricane.

and made their Carolina Hurricanes debut Thursday night against New Jersey. also scored his first two goals as a Hurricane. Alexander Nikishin made his NHL regular season debut on Thursday and also registered his first NHL point.

Game Notes

Carolina is 60-74-14-14 all-time against the Flyers, but went 3-0-0 against them last season.

In fact, the Hurricanes are 9-1-0 over the their last 10 games against Philly at Lenovo Center and 18-5-0 in the teams' last 23 meetings.

Sebastian Aho (15g, 34pts in 32gp) and Taylor Hall (13g, 35pts in 34gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against Philadelphia.

(15g, 34pts in 32gp) and (13g, 35pts in 34gp) are point-per-game players for their careers against Philadelphia. Shayne Gostisbehere was drafted by the Flyers in 2012 and played their from 2014-2021. Sean Walker also played in Philadelphia in 2023-24 and head coach Rod Brind'Amour was a Flyers legend, recording 601 points in Philly from 1991-2000.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 1-0-0; 0.864 Sv%; 3.00 GAA

Sam Ersson: First Start

Leading Scorers

Goals - K'Andre Miller & Seth Jarvis (2) / Noah Cates (1)

Points - K'Andre Miller, Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, Shayne Gostisbehere & Taylor Hall (2) / Noah Cates & Tyson Foerster (1)

Power Play

Carolina - 25% (1/4)

Philadelphia - 0% (0/2)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 100% (2/2)

Philadelphia - 80% (4/5)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson



Jaccob Slavin - Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

Flyers Projected Lineup

Travis Konecny - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov

Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin - Jett Luchanko - Garnet Hathaway



Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning - Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula - Noah Juulsen



Sam Ersson

Dan Vladar



Injuries and Scratches: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Dennis Gilbert, Oliver Bonk (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (tricep), Cam York (LBI)

