    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 14, 2025, 11:59
    Updated at: Dec 14, 2025, 11:59

    Canes aim for another win against Flyers, building on recent shootout success. See projected lineups and how to catch all the action.

    What - Game 32 (20-9-2)
    When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to cap off their back-to-back, home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight with yet another win.

    The Hurricanes are coming off of a short two-game road trip where they collected consecutive shootout wins, most recently last night in Philadelphia.

    Jackson Blake was the shootout hero on Saturday and Pyotr Kochetkov came through with four straight saves as the Canes handed the Flyers their first shootout loss of the year (5-1).

    Despite an early 2-0 hole, Carolina found a way to fight back in the second period and eventually got it done in the shootout.

    The Hurricanes are also now the top team in the Eastern Conference.

    Streaks

    • Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 1a) and Alexander Nikishin (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is one goal shy of 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 2-0-0 against Philadelphia this season, having won 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 11 in Raleigh and 4-3 in a shootout Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.
    • Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 34gp) and Taylor Hall (14g, 37pts in 36gp) are point-per-game players against the Flyers for their career.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-7-2; 0.875 Sv%; 3.15 GAA
    • Dan Vladar: 11-5-2; 0.906 Sv%; 2.52 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (18) / Trevor Zegras (12)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho & Seth Jarvis (26) / Trevor Zegras (30)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 15.1% (29th)
    • Philadelphia - 17.3% (23rd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.8% (19th)
    • Philadelphia - 81.5% (14th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Frederik Andersen
    Brandon Bussi

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Flyers Projected Lineup

    Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
    Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
    Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
    Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

    Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
    Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale
    Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen

    Dan Vladar
    Sam Ersson

    Injuries and Scratches: Egor Zamula, Nicolas Deslauriers, Tyson Foerster (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (UBI)

