Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 32 (20-9-2)
When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to cap off their back-to-back, home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight with yet another win.
The Hurricanes are coming off of a short two-game road trip where they collected consecutive shootout wins, most recently last night in Philadelphia.
Jackson Blake was the shootout hero on Saturday and Pyotr Kochetkov came through with four straight saves as the Canes handed the Flyers their first shootout loss of the year (5-1).
Despite an early 2-0 hole, Carolina found a way to fight back in the second period and eventually got it done in the shootout.
The Hurricanes are also now the top team in the Eastern Conference.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Injuries and Scratches: Egor Zamula, Nicolas Deslauriers, Tyson Foerster (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (UBI)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.