Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 32 (20-9-2)

When - 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, NBCSP

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to cap off their back-to-back, home-and-home series against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight with yet another win.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a short two-game road trip where they collected consecutive shootout wins, most recently last night in Philadelphia.

Jackson Blake was the shootout hero on Saturday and Pyotr Kochetkov came through with four straight saves as the Canes handed the Flyers their first shootout loss of the year (5-1).

Despite an early 2-0 hole, Carolina found a way to fight back in the second period and eventually got it done in the shootout.

The Hurricanes are also now the top team in the Eastern Conference.

Streaks

Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 1a) and Alexander Nikishin (1g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

is one point shy of 300 career points. Jordan Martinook is one goal shy of 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 2-0-0 against Philadelphia this season, having won 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 11 in Raleigh and 4-3 in a shootout Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.

Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 34gp) and Taylor Hall (14g, 37pts in 36gp) are point-per-game players against the Flyers for their career.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-7-2; 0.875 Sv%; 3.15 GAA

Dan Vladar: 11-5-2; 0.906 Sv%; 2.52 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (18) / Trevor Zegras (12)

Points - Sebastian Aho & Seth Jarvis (26) / Trevor Zegras (30)

Power Play

Carolina - 15.1% (29th)

Philadelphia - 17.3% (23rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.8% (19th)

Philadelphia - 81.5% (14th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Pyotr Kochetkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Flyers Projected Lineup

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway



Nick Seeler - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison - Noah Juulsen



Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson



Injuries and Scratches: Egor Zamula, Nicolas Deslauriers, Tyson Foerster (UBI), Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Cam York (UBI)

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.