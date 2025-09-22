    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game 1: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 22, 2025, 10:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Sep 22, 2025, 10:59
    Updated at: Sep 22, 2025, 12:49

    What - Preseason Game 1
    When - 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 22
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area) 

    The Carolina Hurricanes will play in their first "game" of the 2025-26 season tonight after a long summer off.

    The Canes are opening up their preseason slate, the first of six games, with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

    The Hurricanes will play each of the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers twice, both home and away, before the start of the regular season.

    Carolina is going to be icing a roster consisting primarily of AHL guys, with a few PTOs and NHL regulars sprinkled in as well.

    Streaks

    • N/A

    Milestone Watch

    • N/A

    Game Notes

    • Oliver Kylington, Kevin Labanc and Givani Smith will all be playing in their first "games" in a Hurricanes sweater. The trio all signed PTOs with the team for training camp hoping to showcase their skills and potentially land a roster spot somewhere.
    • Other first timers include Gavin Bayreuther, Cayden Primeau and Joel Nystrom.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Cayden Primeau: 2-3-1, 0.836 Sv%, 4.70 GAA (NHL) / 21-2-3, 0.927 Sv%, 1.96 GAA (AHL)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Givani Smith - Tyson Jost - Kevin Labanc
    Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
    Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Noel Gunler

    Alexander Nikishin - Charles-Alexis Legault
    Gavin Bayreuther - Oliver Kylington
    Domenick Fensore - Joel Nystrom

    Cayden Primeau
    Ruslan Khazheyev

    Injuries and Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere, Jalen Chatfield, Mike Reilly, Jordan Staal, Ryan Suzuki, K'Andre Miller, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker, Nikolaj Ehlers, William Carrier, Andrei Svechnikov, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Jordan Martinook, Ivan Ryabkin, Eric Robinson, Juha Jaaska, Dominik Badinka, Bryce Montgomery, Gleb Trikozov, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ronan Seeley, Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp

    Lightning Projected Lineup

    *Not yet provided

    Recent Articles

    Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp

    Rod Brind'Amour Not Worried About Player Availability As Camp Opens Up Without Top Defender

    Bradly Nadeau Better Prepared, More Confident In Second Training Camp As He Aims To Make Hurricanes Roster

    Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.