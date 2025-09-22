Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game 1: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 1

When - 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 22

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)

The Carolina Hurricanes will play in their first "game" of the 2025-26 season tonight after a long summer off.



The Canes are opening up their preseason slate, the first of six games, with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.



The Hurricanes will play each of the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers twice, both home and away, before the start of the regular season.



Carolina is going to be icing a roster consisting primarily of AHL guys, with a few PTOs and NHL regulars sprinkled in as well.



Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

N/A

Game Notes

Oliver Kylington, Kevin Labanc and Givani Smith will all be playing in their first "games" in a Hurricanes sweater. The trio all signed PTOs with the team for training camp hoping to showcase their skills and potentially land a roster spot somewhere.

Other first timers include Gavin Bayreuther, Cayden Primeau and Joel Nystrom.

Projected Starting Goalies

Cayden Primeau: 2-3-1, 0.836 Sv%, 4.70 GAA (NHL) / 21-2-3, 0.927 Sv%, 1.96 GAA (AHL)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Givani Smith - Tyson Jost - Kevin Labanc

Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum

Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Noel Gunler



Alexander Nikishin - Charles-Alexis Legault

Gavin Bayreuther - Oliver Kylington

Domenick Fensore - Joel Nystrom



Cayden Primeau

Ruslan Khazheyev



Injuries and Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere, Jalen Chatfield, Mike Reilly, Jordan Staal, Ryan Suzuki, K'Andre Miller, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker, Nikolaj Ehlers, William Carrier, Andrei Svechnikov, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Jordan Martinook, Ivan Ryabkin, Eric Robinson, Juha Jaaska, Dominik Badinka, Bryce Montgomery, Gleb Trikozov, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ronan Seeley, Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp

Lightning Projected Lineup

*Not yet provided

