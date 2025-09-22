Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game 1: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Preseason Game 1
When - 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 22
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)
The Carolina Hurricanes will play in their first "game" of the 2025-26 season tonight after a long summer off.
The Canes are opening up their preseason slate, the first of six games, with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Hurricanes will play each of the Lightning, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers twice, both home and away, before the start of the regular season.
Carolina is going to be icing a roster consisting primarily of AHL guys, with a few PTOs and NHL regulars sprinkled in as well.
Streaks
Milestone Watch
Game Notes
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Givani Smith - Tyson Jost - Kevin Labanc
Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
Josiah Slavin - Skyler Brind'Amour - Noel Gunler
Alexander Nikishin - Charles-Alexis Legault
Gavin Bayreuther - Oliver Kylington
Domenick Fensore - Joel Nystrom
Cayden Primeau
Ruslan Khazheyev
Injuries and Scratches: Shayne Gostisbehere, Jalen Chatfield, Mike Reilly, Jordan Staal, Ryan Suzuki, K'Andre Miller, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker, Nikolaj Ehlers, William Carrier, Andrei Svechnikov, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Jordan Martinook, Ivan Ryabkin, Eric Robinson, Juha Jaaska, Dominik Badinka, Bryce Montgomery, Gleb Trikozov, Jaccob Slavin, Mark Jankowski, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ronan Seeley, Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp
*Not yet provided
Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp
Rod Brind'Amour Not Worried About Player Availability As Camp Opens Up Without Top Defender
Bradly Nadeau Better Prepared, More Confident In Second Training Camp As He Aims To Make Hurricanes Roster
Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.