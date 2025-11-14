Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 17 (11-5-0)

When - 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 14

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet

Carolina is looking to get right back on the horse tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

The Hurricanes saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday at the hands of the Washington Capitals.

Carolina had had a tough schedule, with five games in eight days, so perhaps it was a one-off for the team.

Vancouver enters tonight's contest with a ton of injuries and still a few more question marks in the lineup, most notably with captain Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks have lost their last two games in a row, most recently falling 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.

Streaks

Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 3a) has points in five straight games.

(3g, 3a) has points in five straight games. Jackson Blake (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Eric Robinson is two games away from 400 career games played.

is two games away from 400 career games played. Sean Walker is two games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.

is two games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane. Jackson Blake is three games shy of 100 career games played.

is three games shy of 100 career games played. Shayne Gostisbehere is four games shy of 700 career games played

Game Notes

Carolina is 34-36-11-6 all-time against Vancouver and last season went 2-0-0.

The lone Canucks connection in the Hurricanes roster is Jalen Chatfield , who played 18 games for Vancouver in 2020-21.

, who played 18 games for Vancouver in 2020-21. Vancouver's President of Hockey Ops Jim Rutherford was the President and General Manager for the Canes from 1994-2014, winning a Cup with the franchise in 2006.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 2-0-0; 0.938 Sv%; 1.47 GAA

Kevin Lankinen: 3-5-1; 0.885 Sv%; 3.57 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Kiefer Sherwood (11)

Points - Sebastian Aho (16) / Elias Pettersson & Quinn Hughes (13)

Power Play

Carolina - 12.5% (31st)

Vancouver - 19.3% (18th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 81.8% (10th)

Vancouver - 66.7% (31st)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi

Canucks Projected Lineup

Evander Kane - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland

Brock Boeser - Lukas Reichel - Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor - Aatu Raty - Jake DeBrusk

Arshdeep Bains - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson



Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson - Tom Willander



Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera



Injuries and Scratches: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern, Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (UBI), Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (ankle), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (UBI)

