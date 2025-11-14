Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 17 (11-5-0)
When - 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 14
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet
Carolina is looking to get right back on the horse tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.
The Hurricanes saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday at the hands of the Washington Capitals.
Carolina had had a tough schedule, with five games in eight days, so perhaps it was a one-off for the team.
Vancouver enters tonight's contest with a ton of injuries and still a few more question marks in the lineup, most notably with captain Quinn Hughes.
The Canucks have lost their last two games in a row, most recently falling 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi
Evander Kane - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
Brock Boeser - Lukas Reichel - Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor - Aatu Raty - Jake DeBrusk
Arshdeep Bains - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson - Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Injuries and Scratches: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern, Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (UBI), Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (ankle), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (UBI)
