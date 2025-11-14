    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 14, 2025, 15:22
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 14, 2025, 15:22
    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 14, 2025, 15:22
    Updated at: Nov 14, 2025, 15:22

    Hurricanes aim to rebound against an injury-riddled Canucks squad. Get the latest on projected lineups and how to catch the action live.

    What - Game 17 (11-5-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 14
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, Sportsnet

    Carolina is looking to get right back on the horse tonight when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

    The Hurricanes saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday at the hands of the Washington Capitals.

    Carolina had had a tough schedule, with five games in eight days, so perhaps it was a one-off for the team.

    Vancouver enters tonight's contest with a ton of injuries and still a few more question marks in the lineup, most notably with captain Quinn Hughes.

    The Canucks have lost their last two games in a row, most recently falling 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets.

    Streaks

    • Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 3a) has points in five straight games.
    • Jackson Blake (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Eric Robinson is two games away from 400 career games played.
    • Sean Walker is two games away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.
    • Jackson Blake is three games shy of 100 career games played.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is four games shy of 700 career games played

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 34-36-11-6 all-time against Vancouver and last season went 2-0-0.
    • The lone Canucks connection in the Hurricanes roster is Jalen Chatfield, who played 18 games for Vancouver in 2020-21.
    • Vancouver's President of Hockey Ops Jim Rutherford was the President and General Manager for the Canes from 1994-2014, winning a Cup with the franchise in 2006.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 2-0-0; 0.938 Sv%; 1.47 GAA
    • Kevin Lankinen: 3-5-1; 0.885 Sv%; 3.57 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Kiefer Sherwood (11)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (16) / Elias Pettersson & Quinn Hughes (13)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 12.5% (31st)
    • Vancouver - 19.3% (18th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 81.8% (10th)
    • Vancouver - 66.7% (31st)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Mike Reilly - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Shayne Gostisbehere

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Mike Reilly, Brandon Bussi

    Canucks Projected Lineup

    Evander Kane - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland
    Brock Boeser - Lukas Reichel - Kiefer Sherwood
    Drew O'Connor - Aatu Raty - Jake DeBrusk
    Arshdeep Bains - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson

    Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
    Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
    Elias Pettersson - Tom Willander

    Kevin Lankinen
    Jiri Patera

    Injuries and Scratches: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern, Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (UBI), Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (ankle), Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Victor Mancini (UBI)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.