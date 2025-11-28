    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel

Nov 28, 2025, 19:31

Updated at: Nov 28, 2025, 20:05

    Nov 28, 2025, 19:31
    Nov 28, 2025, 19:31
    Updated at: Nov 28, 2025, 20:05

    Hurricanes seek to halt skid as Jets battle goaltender woes. Key matchups and projected lineups revealed for this intense NHL clash.

    What - Game 24 (14-7-2)
    When - 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 28
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN3

    The Carolina Hurricanes will look to snap a two-game skid tonight as they host the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon.

    Carolina is coming off of a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, a game in which the process was strong, but they just didn't get the bounces.

    The Jets are on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 4-3 to the Washington Capitals.

    Winnipeg is trying survive the loss of starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and may have to turn to a rookie netminder tonight.

    Streaks

    • Shayne Gostisbehere (2g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point away from 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one points shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals away from 100 career goals.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers is three games away from 700 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 1-0-0 against Winnipeg this season, having won 4-3 on Nov. 21.
    • Sebastian Aho (4g, 18pts in 17gp) is a point-per-game player against the Jets.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 5-1-0; 0.897 Sv%; 2.67 GAA
    • Thomas Milic: First Start

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (12) / Mark Scheifele (12)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (23) / Mark Scheifele (29)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 14.7% (29th)
    • Winnipeg - 24.6% (6th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.9% (21st)
    • Winnipeg - 84.2% (6th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Justin Robidas - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Frederik Andersen

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jordan Staal (illness), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Jets Projected Lineup

    Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
    Tanner Pearson - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti
    Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo
    Morgan Barron - Jonathan Toews - Gustav Nyquist

    Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
    Dylan Samberg - Elias Salomonsson
    Logan Stanley - Colin Miller

    Thomas Milic 
    Eric Comrie

    Injuries and Scratches: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (LBI)

