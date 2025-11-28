Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 24 (14-7-2)

When - 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 28

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN3

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to snap a two-game skid tonight as they host the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon.

Carolina is coming off of a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, a game in which the process was strong, but they just didn't get the bounces.

The Jets are on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 4-3 to the Washington Capitals.

Winnipeg is trying survive the loss of starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and may have to turn to a rookie netminder tonight.

Streaks

Shayne Gostisbehere (2g, 1a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point away from 200 career points.

Jaccob Slavin is one points shy of 300 career points.

is one points shy of 300 career points. Jordan Martinook is three goals away from 100 career goals.

is three goals away from 100 career goals. Nikolaj Ehlers is three games away from 700 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 1-0-0 against Winnipeg this season, having won 4-3 on Nov. 21.

Sebastian Aho (4g, 18pts in 17gp) is a point-per-game player against the Jets.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 5-1-0; 0.897 Sv%; 2.67 GAA

Thomas Milic: First Start

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (12) / Mark Scheifele (12)

Points - Sebastian Aho (23) / Mark Scheifele (29)

Power Play

Carolina - 14.7% (29th)

Winnipeg - 24.6% (6th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.9% (21st)

Winnipeg - 84.2% (6th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Justin Robidas - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jordan Staal (illness), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Jets Projected Lineup

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Tanner Pearson - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron - Jonathan Toews - Gustav Nyquist



Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley - Colin Miller



Thomas Milic

Eric Comrie



Injuries and Scratches: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (LBI)

