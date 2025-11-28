Carolina Hurricanes vs. Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 24 (14-7-2)
When - 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 28
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN3
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to snap a two-game skid tonight as they host the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon.
Carolina is coming off of a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, a game in which the process was strong, but they just didn't get the bounces.
The Jets are on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 4-3 to the Washington Capitals.
Winnipeg is trying survive the loss of starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and may have to turn to a rookie netminder tonight.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Justin Robidas - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jordan Staal (illness), Pyotr Kochetkov (LBI), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
Tanner Pearson - Vladislav Namestnikov - Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron - Jonathan Toews - Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley - Colin Miller
Thomas Milic
Eric Comrie
Injuries and Scratches: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn, Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (LBI)
