    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 11, 2025, 17:31
    Ryan Henkel
    Dec 11, 2025, 17:31
    Updated at: Dec 11, 2025, 17:31

    Metropolitan Division rivals clash. Canes hit the road, Capitals defend home ice. Special teams struggles loom large in this crucial matchup.

    What - Game 30 (18-9-2)
    When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11
    Where - Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MNMT

    The Carolina Hurricanes are back on the road for the first time in over two weeks and will be looking to put together back-to-back strong performances for the first time in a while too.

    The Canes will take on the Washington Capitals (18-9-3) as the two teams battle for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

    Carolina is coming off of a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, a game that saw them overcome an early deficit to finish strong with four unanswered goals.

    Washington enters tonight's game after a three-day hiatus, also having most recently defeated the Blue Jackets 2-0 on Sunday.

    While both teams are amongst the best at 5v5, each is struggling mightily with special teams play.

    Carolina has allowed a power play goal against in 17 of their 29 games and somehow, the Capitals are still below them in terms of penalty kill success rate.

    The power play hasn't been a strong spot either, but the Hurricanes are starting to string together a little bit of success on the man advantage with power play goals in six of their last nine games.

    Streaks

    • Shayne Gostisbehere (4a) has points in four straight games.
    • Jordan Staal (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games and has scored in back-to-back games.
    • Andrei Svechnikov (3a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point short of 200 career points.
    • Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 0-1-0 against Washington this season, having lost 4-1 on Nov. 11 in Raleigh.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Brandon Bussi: 9-1-0; 0.909 Sv%; 2.09 GAA
    • Logan Thompson: 13-6-2; 0.925 Sv%; 1.96 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (17) / Tom Wilson (17)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Tom Wilson (32)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 15.7% (27th)
    • Washington - 15.9% (26th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 78.6% (23rd)
    • Washington - 75.3% (28th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Capitals Projected Lineup

    Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Connor McMichael
    Aliaksei Protas - Justin Sourdif - Tom Wilson
    Anthony Beauvillier - Nic Dowd - Ethen Frank
    Brandon Duhaime - Hendrix Lapierre - Sonny Milano

    Martin Fegervary - Trevor van Riemsdyk
    Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy
    Dylan McIlrath - Rasmus Sandin

    Logan Thompson
    Gavin Bjorklund

    Injuries and Scratches: Declan Chisholm, Parker Milner, Bogdan Trineyev, John Carlson (UBI), Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Ryan Leonard (UBI), Charlie Lindgren (UBI)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.