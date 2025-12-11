Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 30 (18-9-2)
When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11
Where - Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MNMT
The Carolina Hurricanes are back on the road for the first time in over two weeks and will be looking to put together back-to-back strong performances for the first time in a while too.
The Canes will take on the Washington Capitals (18-9-3) as the two teams battle for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.
Carolina is coming off of a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, a game that saw them overcome an early deficit to finish strong with four unanswered goals.
Washington enters tonight's game after a three-day hiatus, also having most recently defeated the Blue Jackets 2-0 on Sunday.
While both teams are amongst the best at 5v5, each is struggling mightily with special teams play.
Carolina has allowed a power play goal against in 17 of their 29 games and somehow, the Capitals are still below them in terms of penalty kill success rate.
The power play hasn't been a strong spot either, but the Hurricanes are starting to string together a little bit of success on the man advantage with power play goals in six of their last nine games.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Connor McMichael
Aliaksei Protas - Justin Sourdif - Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier - Nic Dowd - Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime - Hendrix Lapierre - Sonny Milano
Martin Fegervary - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy
Dylan McIlrath - Rasmus Sandin
Logan Thompson
Gavin Bjorklund
Injuries and Scratches: Declan Chisholm, Parker Milner, Bogdan Trineyev, John Carlson (UBI), Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Ryan Leonard (UBI), Charlie Lindgren (UBI)
