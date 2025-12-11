Carolina Hurricanes @ Washington Capitals: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 30 (18-9-2)

When - 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11

Where - Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C.

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, MNMT

The Carolina Hurricanes are back on the road for the first time in over two weeks and will be looking to put together back-to-back strong performances for the first time in a while too.

The Canes will take on the Washington Capitals (18-9-3) as the two teams battle for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina is coming off of a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, a game that saw them overcome an early deficit to finish strong with four unanswered goals.

Washington enters tonight's game after a three-day hiatus, also having most recently defeated the Blue Jackets 2-0 on Sunday.

While both teams are amongst the best at 5v5, each is struggling mightily with special teams play.

Carolina has allowed a power play goal against in 17 of their 29 games and somehow, the Capitals are still below them in terms of penalty kill success rate.

The power play hasn't been a strong spot either, but the Hurricanes are starting to string together a little bit of success on the man advantage with power play goals in six of their last nine games.

Streaks

Shayne Gostisbehere (4a) has points in four straight games.

(4a) has points in four straight games. Jordan Staal (2g, 1a) has points in three straight games and has scored in back-to-back games.

(2g, 1a) has points in three straight games and has scored in back-to-back games. Andrei Svechnikov (3a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point short of 200 career points.

Jaccob Slavin is one point shy of 300 career points.

Jordan Martinook is two goals away from 100 career goals.

Game Notes

Carolina is 0-1-0 against Washington this season, having lost 4-1 on Nov. 11 in Raleigh.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Brandon Bussi: 9-1-0; 0.909 Sv%; 2.09 GAA

Logan Thompson: 13-6-2; 0.925 Sv%; 1.96 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (17) / Tom Wilson (17)

Points - Sebastian Aho (26) / Tom Wilson (32)

Power Play

Carolina - 15.7% (27th)

Washington - 15.9% (26th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 78.6% (23rd)

Washington - 75.3% (28th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Capitals Projected Lineup

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Connor McMichael

Aliaksei Protas - Justin Sourdif - Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier - Nic Dowd - Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime - Hendrix Lapierre - Sonny Milano



Martin Fegervary - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy

Dylan McIlrath - Rasmus Sandin



Logan Thompson

Gavin Bjorklund



Injuries and Scratches: Declan Chisholm, Parker Milner, Bogdan Trineyev, John Carlson (UBI), Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen), Ryan Leonard (UBI), Charlie Lindgren (UBI)

