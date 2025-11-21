Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 21 (13-5-2)
When - 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 21
Where - Canada Life Centre; Winnipeg, MB
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN3
The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip with a brief stop in Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight.
The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and have gotten at least a point in their last four games.
Carolina will be looking for its top players to continue leading the way, especially former Winnipeg Jet Nikolaj Ehlers who returns to his former team for the first time.
Ehlers has four goals and nine points in his last 10 games with the Hurricanes.
Winnipeg got dealt some bad news this morning as it was announced that starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure that will sideline him for the next four to six weeks.
However, backup Eric Comrie has performed well for the Jets.
Winnipeg is on a two-game winning streak, most recently having beaten the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Tuesday.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield*
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Domenick Fensore, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov - Jonathan Toews - Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke - Morgan Barron - Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Injuries and Scratches: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Haydn Fleury (concussion)
