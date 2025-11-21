Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 21 (13-5-2)

When - 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 21

Where - Canada Life Centre; Winnipeg, MB

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN3

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip with a brief stop in Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight.

The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and have gotten at least a point in their last four games.

Carolina will be looking for its top players to continue leading the way, especially former Winnipeg Jet Nikolaj Ehlers who returns to his former team for the first time.

Ehlers has four goals and nine points in his last 10 games with the Hurricanes.

Winnipeg got dealt some bad news this morning as it was announced that starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure that will sideline him for the next four to six weeks.

However, backup Eric Comrie has performed well for the Jets.

Winnipeg is on a two-game winning streak, most recently having beaten the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Tuesday.

Streaks

Sean Walker (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Andrei Svechnikov is two games away from 500 career games played.

is two games away from 500 career games played. Sebastian Aho is three games away from 700 career games played.

Game Notes

Carolina is 56-32-4-8 all-time against the Winnipeg Jets and last year went 1-1-0.

Nikolaj Ehlers spent the first 10 years of his career with Winnipeg (2015-2025).

spent the first 10 years of his career with Winnipeg (2015-2025). Seth Jarvis is a Winnipeg native.

is a Winnipeg native. Nino Niederreiter (2019-2022) and Haydn Fleury (2017-2021) are both former Hurricanes.

(2019-2022) and (2017-2021) are both former Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho (4g, 16pts in 16gp) is a point-per-game player against the Jets for his career.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0-0; 0.926 Sv%; 1.70 GAA

Eric Comrie: 4-1-0; 0.908 Sv%; 2.60 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Kyle Connor & Mark Scheifele (11)

Points - Sebastian Aho (19) / Mark Scheifele (27)

Power Play

Carolina - 12.5% (31st)

Winnipeg - 25% (7th)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 79.4% (16th)

Winnipeg - 84.3% (6th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield*

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom



Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Domenick Fensore, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

Jets Projected Lineup

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov - Jonathan Toews - Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke - Morgan Barron - Gustav Nyquist



Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn



Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic



Injuries and Scratches: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Haydn Fleury (concussion)

