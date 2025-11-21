    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 21, 2025, 16:43
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 21, 2025, 16:43
    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 21, 2025, 16:43
    Updated at: Nov 21, 2025, 21:04

    Ehlers faces his former team as Hellebuyck's injury shakes up the Jets' crease. Can Hurricanes capitalize on the opportunity?

    What - Game 21 (13-5-2)
    When - 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 21
    Where - Canada Life Centre; Winnipeg, MB
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TSN3

    The Carolina Hurricanes continue their road trip with a brief stop in Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight.

    The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and have gotten at least a point in their last four games.

    Carolina will be looking for its top players to continue leading the way, especially former Winnipeg Jet Nikolaj Ehlers who returns to his former team for the first time.

    Ehlers has four goals and nine points in his last 10 games with the Hurricanes.

    Winnipeg got dealt some bad news this morning as it was announced that starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will undergo a minor arthroscopic knee procedure that will sideline him for the next four to six weeks.

    However, backup Eric Comrie has performed well for the Jets.

    Winnipeg is on a two-game winning streak, most recently having beaten the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Tuesday.

    Streaks

    • Sean Walker (2a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Andrei Svechnikov is two games away from 500 career games played.
    • Sebastian Aho is three games away from 700 career games played.

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 56-32-4-8 all-time against the Winnipeg Jets and last year went 1-1-0.
    • Nikolaj Ehlers spent the first 10 years of his career with Winnipeg (2015-2025).
    • Seth Jarvis is a Winnipeg native.
    • Nino Niederreiter (2019-2022) and Haydn Fleury (2017-2021) are both former Hurricanes.
    • Sebastian Aho (4g, 16pts in 16gp) is a point-per-game player against the Jets for his career.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Pyotr Kochetkov: 4-0-0; 0.926 Sv%; 1.70 GAA
    • Eric Comrie: 4-1-0; 0.908 Sv%; 2.60 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Kyle Connor & Mark Scheifele (11)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (19) / Mark Scheifele (27)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 12.5% (31st)
    • Winnipeg - 25% (7th)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 79.4% (16th)
    • Winnipeg - 84.3% (6th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Jalen Chatfield*
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Joel Nystrom

    Brandon Bussi
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Domenick Fensore, Frederik Andersen, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (LBI), Jaccob Slavin (LBI)

    Jets Projected Lineup

    Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Gabriel Vilardi
    Vladislav Namestnikov - Jonathan Toews - Cole Perfetti
    Nino Niederreiter - Adam Lowry - Alex Iafallo
    Cole Koepke - Morgan Barron - Gustav Nyquist

    Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
    Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
    Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

    Eric Comrie
    Thomas Milic

    Injuries and Scratches: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Haydn Fleury (concussion)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.