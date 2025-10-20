'The Boys Are Having Fun, Feeling Good': Seth Jarvis, Brandon Bussi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Rod Brind'Amour On OT Win, Undefeated Streak

The Carolina Hurricanes may have blown a 3-0 lead Saturday night in LA, but all that matters is that they got the win in the end as Seth Jarvis scored in overtime, his fourth game-winning goal of the year, to keep the Canes perfect on the season.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Jarvis, Brandon Bussi and Jesperi Kotkaniemi spoke with the media in LA. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: Obviously a great start, Jordo's line, again. They've been great every game. Got us off to a good start and then they had a good push and it kind of went back and forth the rest of the game. I don't think anyone really had an advantage, but obviously we found a way, so we'll take it and run.



On what made Jordan Staal so effective: They just start with the puck. He was 90% on faceoffs. Like just think about that for a minute. That's every shift that you're out there, you're starting with the puck. People wonder if that's important. Well, just watch the game. You can see. On the flipside, if you're doing it the other way, you're just defending the whole time. He was so impactful tonight. That line was great. Like I said, we're fortunate to have him.



On Seth Jarvis: He's a special player at special times. Time and time again he seems to be coming through for us. Again, we need all kinds of guys and he's a different player than Jordo, but just as valuable.



On Shayne Gostisbehere: I don't have much. He just said he tweaked something. That's not good news when we're already down Jaccob Slavin. It is what it is. I thought the other five guys just played phenomenally well, especially Walks. I thought he was great. Just logging all these minutes. Not the ideal way you want to do it, but it's what has to happen and they've been coming through.

Seth Jarvis

On the game: Just sticking with it. I thought early on we had success and I think we knew what it took to get those chances and get those opportunities. Obviously they're going to have their pushes and they came back in a big way, but I thought we did a good job of at least hanging in there, knowing when their push is going to come, sticking with it and then it paid off in the end.



On showing up in big moments: I just want to be a big time player. I like those big moments, I like the pressure. When you have a chance with the game on your stick, it's always fun. I trust myself in these moments and to be able to capitalize like I have is awesome.



On the team's 5-0 start: Just keep it rolling. Keep doing what we're doing. I think we're finding our game more and more every night, the lines are finding chemistry, it's just getting better and better. So just have to keep riding momentum, keep having fun and seeing where this thing takes us.

Brandon Bussi

On his mentality so far two games into his NHL career: Honestly, just giving it my best. We got a great team, we're playing really well. I just let them do their job and hold up my end.



On the team's resiliency: I think we just play hockey the right way. We trust ourselves. We know that whether we're up, down or tied, we can find a way to get it done. It feels good early in a season to find ways to win games.



On battling through: For me, it's just about moving on to the next shot. The third goal for me was a tough one. Have to find a way to stop it, but the boys picked me up.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

On the game: I think we started really good. Jordo's line had a good start there right away and then I think we had a bit of a fall off there in the middle, but got back at it in the end. Good road win.



On his goal: I didn't see much there, to be honest. Was pretty gassed there. Didn't see much, but glad that one went in.



On getting back into the lineup: It's been good. Been working hard with [head strength and conditioning coach Bill Burniston] in the gym, so felt good out there.



On Seth Jarvis: It's fun to see. It feels like he's getting better every year when he comes in. He's a big player for us and shows up every night. Those are the guys we need.



On the team's 5-0 start: We pretty much have the same group as last year and the boys are having fun, feeling good, right now. Just have to try and keep that up.

