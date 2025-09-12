10 Takeaways: Hurricanes Come Up Short In Opening of 2025 Prospect Showcase

The first game of a prospect showcase is always going to be a little rough.

You put together a group of 21 kids, many of whom have never played together before, and after a few days of practice where the team systems and strategies are given in a very quick crash course style, they have to go play a game.

Despite that, there was still a lot to like from how the Carolina Hurricanes' prospects looked in their first game against the Florida Panthers Friday afternoon.

The Canes ultimately fell 3-2 in a shootout, but you could definitely see the growth in their game from puck drop to the end.

Bradly Nadeau and Justin Robidas scored the two goals for the Hurricanes and both Ruslan Khazheyev and Nikita Quapp (who split the net) had strong performances, giving up just one goal a piece.

The Hurricanes will be back in action tomorrow at 2 p.m., taking on the Nashville Predators. The game will be streamed on the team's website.

Takeaways

After a slow start, I really liked what I was seeing from Nadeau. Last year's AHL rookie goal leader demonstrated what he's known for, letting go of multiple quick one-timers and heavy shots. He got one to go and probably could have had a few more if not for the strong performance by Florida netminder Cooper Black. The one thing though that I want to see more of from Nadeau is an ability to drive play. He's great when he finds space, but I want to see him being the one to drive the net or set up the entry. Felix Unger Sorum moved back to the wing this game after spending most of last season at center. I'm not sure if the Hurricanes will continue to try and force him to develop in the middle later, but I worry that that might hurt his development. He's an incredibly smart player (on both sides of the puck) and is just able to create so much time and space with the puck on his stick. I think letting him play his natural position will show more of the player he is capable of being. Overall, I liked how most of the Canes' AHL group looked today. Robidas had a goal and was solid in the faceoff dot. I thought he made quite a few good plays and was overall a really dependable player. Charles Alexis-Legault played a solid game too. He's just such a dependable defender already and his physicality is a nice bonus too. Khazheyev looks to have filled out a lot more of his frame too. The 6-foot-6 netminder was a bit thin, but the added weight will certainly help him. I liked his aggressiveness in net today. He made some really good saves and had a few where he exploded across the crease and made himself big without giving up too many rebounds. Quapp also did a nice job coming in for the second half of the game. I haven't seen too much of him given his time in Germany, but maybe there's more there than many think. Dominik Badinka will have notably have taken a good step in his development if he continues to play like he did today. He was noticeable in all three zones, jumping up into the rush, being active with his stick, bringing some physicality. I liked what I saw from him, even if he was maybe a bit too aggressive. But it's better to try and make plays than to be too timid to try, especially in this setting. Another player who came over from the SHL at the end of last season, Joel Nystrom also made some plays. He quarterbacked PP1 for the prospects and looked pretty poised with the puck on his stick. There's a lot to like in Ivan Ryabkin. The Russian centerman isn't the biggest guy, but man is he a physical presence. Not afraid to mix it up or go to the net and he has some really good hands. Strong shooting and good vision. Just needs a little more tempo to his game, but he's one to keep an eye on, for sure. Filip Ekberg I also felt was really noticeable in the offensive zone. Speedy winger and creative too. Two showcase invitees who I thought had good games were Braden Doyle and David Gagnon. Doyle is a 24-year-old, left-handed defenseman who played a solid defensive game. He was dependable and even got a primary assist on the Robidas goal. Gagnon is a 25-year-old winger who was noticeable on the forecheck. Every time he was on the ice, it seemed like something was happening in the offensive zone. Players I'd like to see a bit more from include Gleb Trikozov, who had a good few shifts toward the end of the third period, but was a bit too passive the rest of the way for me. Aleksi Heimosalmi is another player I'd like to see a bit more from. He did have the primary assist on the Nadeau goal, I just want to see a bit more of that creativity and aggression from him. Blake Biondi was also a player who I felt get more comfortable as the game went on, but I'd like to have seen a bit more from. To be fair to him though, he also doesn't have as much talent on his wings as some of the other centers do.

