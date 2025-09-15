All You Need To Know About The Three Players The Hurricanes Signed To PTOs

The Carolina Hurricanes signed three players to PTOs heading into training camp, as they will compete to make the Hurricanes’ opening night roster.

Here’s all you need to know about these three players:

Kevin Labanc:

Lebanc has spent eight of his nine NHL seasons playing for the San Jose Sharks, while he spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 512 career games, Leblanc has recorded 84 goals, 153 assists, and 237 points.

The 29-year-old forward’s career best season came during the 2018-19 campaign with the Sharks when he tallied 17 goals and 39 assists for 56 points.

Oliver Kylington:

Oliver Kylington was most recently with the Anaheim Ducks where he played in six games.

This past season, Kylington was traded twice. He was first dealt from the Colorado Avalanche to the

New York Islanders as part of the Brock Nelson trade, and the Islanders quickly shipped him off to the Ducks for future considerations.

In his seven NHL seasons, Kylington has played for the Calgary Flames, Avalanche and Ducks. In 220 career games, the 28-year-old defenseman has recorded 18 goals, 42 assists, and 60 points.

Givani Smith:

Smith was also traded twice during the 2024-25 campaign. He was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Avalanche in a deal that included Alexandar Georgiev and Mackenzie Blackwood in December.

Right before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, he was dealt from the Avalanche to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Erik Johnson.

In six NHL seasons, Smith has played for the Detroit Red Wings, Sharks, Florida Panthers, and Avalanche. The 27-year-old forward has recorded nine goals, 13 assists, and 22 points in 168 career games.