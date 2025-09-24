Bradly Nadeau Getting Chance In Top-Six, With NHL Linemates In Second Preseason Game

The Carolina Hurricanes will be giving 20-year-old winger Bradly Nadeau the chance to showcase his talents a little bit more tonight.

At the team's morning skate on Wednesday before their 6 p.m. game against the Florida Panthers, coach Rod Brind'Amour had Nadeau skating alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov on the team's second line.

Nadeau, who played Monday on a line with Josiah Slavin and Skyler Brind'Amour, is one of five players who are getting a chance for a second straight game.

It wasn't the best showing for the talented winger against Tampa Bay, as he had a few tough turnovers, including one leading directly to a goal at the end of the first period, but the coaching staff is showing faith in him to turn things around and have a better showing tonight.

"He's one of those guys we're looking for to take the next step," Brind'Amour said following Wednesday's morning skate. "Just giving him every chance to do that. The other night had some good learning moments, right? Sometimes you try a little too hard and that's not the answer. But that's why you have these games."

Carolina Hurricanes 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau is one year into his professional hockey career, but already he's been turning heads.

