Brent Burns Settling In With Avalanche After Hurricanes Departure

It’s safe to say that Brent Burns is embracing the competitiveness at Colorado Avalanche training camp.

After playing the past three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, Burns signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Avalanche.

Going into training camp, Burns had some nerves, but he’s getting settled in.

"You know, the good feelings for me coming in, it's not just another training camp," Burns said. "You get antsy before you go to bed. You're nervous in the morning, no idea what to expect. It was a great practice. It was tough."

The 40-year-old defenseman recorded six goals, 23 assists, and 29 points in 82 games for the Hurricanes last year, while averaging 20:57 minutes.