Carter Hart Reportedly Is Considering Signing With Hurricanes

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Carter Hart is still considering signing with the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and one or two more unnamed teams.

The NHL announced earlier this month that it was reinstating the five players including Hart who were acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 when they were members of Canada’s world junior team, and that they will be eligible to sign a contract Oct. 15 and take part in games Dec. 1.

“It’s getting down to decision time for Carter Hart, obviously a free agent ever since the NHL earlier this month cleared him and his teammates from the Hockey Canada trial for reinstatement into the league,” Johnston said.

“And where Hart has been since then is working through the available options. He’s down to about three to four potential teams at this point in time, two of those teams I can tell you are the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes. And the expectation here is in the coming day or two or maybe three, he will start to rule out some of those remaining teams, obviously pick where he is going.”

The Hurricanes are going into the season with Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov as their main goalies.