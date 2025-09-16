Does Bradly Nadeau Have A Shot At Making The Carolina Hurricanes Opening-Night Roster?

The Carolina Hurricanes kick off training camp this Thursday, with the opening of the NHL season just a few weeks after that.

This past weekend, the Hurricanes prospects took part in the 2025 Prospects Showcase in Florida, with the team going winless in their three game slate.



Despite the results, there were a few standout individual efforts, especially from forward Bradly Nadeau, who led the prospects in scoring.

Last season, Nadeau also led all AHL rookies in goals (32) and became just the fifth U20 skater in league history to break the 30-goal mark in a single season.

The 20-year-old winger has shown tremendous growth and has been able to transition quickly at every level, going from the BCHL to the NCAA to the AHL.

But can Nadeau crack the Canes' roster?

Nadeau's number-one attribute is his goal scoring ability and if you have that, you're going to get some looks.

The 20-year-old has a elite shot — his ability to beat goalies cleanly with his one-timer was a common sight last season — and just an overall high offensive IQ with the hands to match.

He's able to find the soft areas in coverage, where he can be the most threatening with his shot and he skates well enough and forechecks well enough to be able to pursue and win puck battles.

While not the biggest kid in the world (5-foot-11, 172lbs), Nadeau isn't afraid of contact and has been known to be a bit of a pest on the ice as well.

I also want to point out Nadeau's exponential second-half growth last season.

Before leaving for the WJC at the end of the calendar year, Nadeau had just six goals and 15 points in 22 games, but after returning, exploded for 26 goals and 43 points in the final 42 games.

That type of growth shows a player adapting and learning how to play at another level, which bodes well for a potential NHL stint.

What's working against Nadeau though is the depth of the Hurricanes' forward group.

The team already has 13 forwards signed to NHL contracts, all of whom played significant roles last season.

There's also the case to be made that Nadeau would need a top-nine role to be successful at the top level and with the Hurricanes having a wealth of wingers at the moment, the spots available to him are limited.

He's certainly not a finished product either, with concerns over his size, defensive accountability and play away from the puck.

But I will say though, one year ago, the Hurricanes had a trio of promising rookies entering training camp, Nadeau included.

At that time, I didn't think any of the three had a shot at making the roster, but when opening night came, there was Jackson Blake, supplanting NHL regulars, making an impact and never looking back.

So the blueprint is there.

The odds are certainly stacked against Nadeau, but you should never say never.

Potential injuries (knock on wood) or a really strong camp/preseason could open the door for the young scorer and if he gets a chance, he might just find a way to stick around.

Pair Of Hurricanes Prospects Earn Unprecedented Honor

The AHL unveiled its 2024-25 Top Prospect Team on Wednesday with a pair of top Carolina Hurricanes prospects — Bradly Nadeau and Scott Morrow — being named to the team.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.