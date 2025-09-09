Evgeny Kuznetsov Has Identified Two NHL Teams That He’ll Sign With

Former Carolina Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov may be ready to sign with an NHL team sooner rather than later.

Kuznetsov’s agent Shumi Babaev told Sports Daily’s Mikhail Nyukhin that his client has now identified two NHL teams that he’ll sign with.

Babaev did not specify which teams Kuznetsov would be interested in signing with.

In March of 2024, the Hurricanes traded for Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

He played in 20 games for the Hurricanes and recorded two goals, five assists, and seven points while averaging 14:54 minutes.

After the 2023-24 campaign, Kuznetsov signed a four-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL.

Now, the 33-year-old forward is looking to make a return to the NHL with training camp just around the corner.