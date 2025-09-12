Formal Agreement in Place to Sell The Trail Blazers To Tom Dundon

The Portland Trail Blazers franchise will be sold to a group led by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.

The price of the sail is expected to exceed $4 billion, as Dundon will own his second professional sports team.

Dundon admitted last month that he’s “very excited” about the sale.

The Trail Blazers’ valuation is listed at $3.65 billion according to CNBC’s latest Official NBA Team Valuations.

Dundon purchased a stake in the Hurricanes in 2017 and became the team's majority owner in 2018, as the franchise has seen unparalleled success since his arrival.