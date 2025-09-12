    • Powered by Roundtable

    Formal Agreement in Place to Sell The Trail Blazers To Tom Dundon

    Remy Mastey
    Sep 12, 2025, 21:49
    Remy Mastey
    Sep 12, 2025, 21:49
    James Guillory-Imagn Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers franchise will be sold to a group led by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon. 

    The price of the sail is expected to exceed $4 billion, as Dundon will own his second professional sports team. 

    Dundon admitted last month that he’s “very excited” about the sale. 

    The Trail Blazers’ valuation is listed at $3.65 billion according to CNBC’s latest Official NBA Team Valuations.

    Dundon purchased a stake in the Hurricanes in 2017 and became the team's majority owner in 2018, as the franchise has seen unparalleled success since his arrival.