Former Hurricanes' Forward Jack Roslovic Looking To Move On From Hectic Offseason

Jack Roslovic once again finds himself playing for another Stanley Cup contender.

After spending the 2024-25 season with the Carolina Hurricanes, Roslovic decided to sign a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

Roslovic went on a deep playoff run in Carolina, but now, his full focus in Edmonton is on winning the Stanley Cup.

“That’s going to be the theme here, is opportunity: an opportunity to win, an opportunity to play with great players,” Roslovic said. “They (the Oilers) have been to the Conference Final the last two years and obviously they want to go all the way, and the fire is in me too. I want to win. I know how hard it is and it’s a great opportunity.”

The 28-year-old forward took his time before signing with the Oilers. Roslovic spent all offseason without a contract.

While acknowledging what transpired this past summer, Roslovic is looking tp put the past behind him.

“It’s the business side of it of course, but I’m a hockey player. I don’t get into the business side of it,” Roslovic said. “It’s not fun, but it doesn’t stop you from working or keep you from moving forward, and looking forward to be a part of something.

“I’m here now, and want to focus on being here, playing well, doing things well that I bring from a hockey standpoint. That’s what the focus is. This summer was the summer, and we’re onwards and upwards.”