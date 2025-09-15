    • Powered by Roundtable

    Full Look At The Hurricanes' Preseason Schedule

    Remy Mastey
    Sep 15, 2025, 03:24
    James Guillory-Imagn Images

    With the start of training camp just around the corner, here's a full look at the Carolina Hurricanes' preseason schedule. 

    The Hurricanes are set to play six preseason games.  

    Monday: September 22: Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. Lenovo Center

    Wednesday: September 24: Florida Panthers, 6 p.m. Lenovo Center

    Friday: September 26 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. Amalie Arena

    Sunday: September 28 Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. Lenovo Center

    Monday: September 29 at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m. Amerant Bank Arena

    Saturday October 4 at Nashville Predators, 4 p.m. Bridgestone Arena