Hockey Just Around The Corner: Hurricanes Reveal 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule

Hockey season is just around the corner and now we're even closer as the Carolina Hurricanes have put out their 2025 training camp schedule.
On-ice activity will kick off Thursday, Sept. 18 and the team will skate in two groups during training camp. Those groups have yet to be determined.
Training camp sessions will be held at both Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville.
Those interested in attending will only be allowed to view sessions held at Invisalign Arena.
Here's how the team's training camp schedule is broken down:
Sept. 18
9:00 a.m. Team C1 Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Team C2 Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
Sept. 19
9:00 a.m. Team C2 Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Team C1 Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
Sept. 20
9:00 a.m. Team C1 Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Team C2 Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 21
9:00 a.m. Team C2 Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Team C1 Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 22
10:00 a.m. Non-Game Group Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:15 a.m. Game Group Meeting Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
7:00 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 23
Off Day
Sept. 24
10:00 a.m. Non-Game Group Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:15 a.m. Game Group Meeting Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
6:00 p.m. vs. Florida Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 25
9:00 a.m. Team C2 Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Team C1 Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Sept. 26
10:30 a.m. Game Group Skate Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:30 a.m. Non-Game Group Skate Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
7:00 p.m. at Tampa Bay Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, F.L.
Sept. 27
9:00 a.m. Team C1 Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Team C2 Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
Sept. 28
10:00 a.m. Non-Game Group Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
11:15 a.m. Game Group Meeting Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
7:00 p.m. vs. Nashville Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Sept 29
10:30 a.m. Non-Game Group Skate Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
11:45 a.m. Game Group Meeting Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
6:00 p.m. at Florida Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, F.L.
Sept. 30
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C
Oct. 1
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Oct. 2
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Oct. 3
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Oct. 4
10:00 a.m. Non-Game Group Skate Invisalign Arena, Morrisville, N.C.
11:00 a.m. Game Group Meeting Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
3:00 p.m. at Nashville Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Oct. 5
Off Day
Oct. 6
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Oct. 7
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Oct. 8
11:00 a.m. Team Practice Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.