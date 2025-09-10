Hockey Just Around The Corner: Hurricanes Reveal 2025-26 Training Camp Schedule

Hockey season is just around the corner and now we're even closer as the Carolina Hurricanes have put out their 2025 training camp schedule.

On-ice activity will kick off Thursday, Sept. 18 and the team will skate in two groups during training camp. Those groups have yet to be determined.

Training camp sessions will be held at both Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville.

Those interested in attending will only be allowed to view sessions held at Invisalign Arena.

Here's how the team's training camp schedule is broken down: