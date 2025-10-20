Hurricanes' Lenovo Center Voted As Toughest Arena To Play In

When players were asked which arena is the toughest to play in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes’ Lenovo Center received the most votes.

Seven of the 29 players admitted that Lenovo Center is the most difficult arena to play in as an opposing player.

Here’s what some players had to say about the difficulties of playing in Carolina:

Brady Skjei: "Carolina's tough. Yeah, I think Carolina probably is the hardest because it's so loud. It's not a great visiting locker room, right? OK, but it's fun as the home team."

Will Cuylle: "Carolina is pretty tough to play in early in the game. It's so loud and the fans are pretty crazy, so if you can get to the first TV timeout without getting scored on, you are settled in, but that is pretty tough."

Sam Reinhart: "Carolina is never easy. It's the whole set up. They pack [the fans] in there so it kind of feels smaller. It's a different feel. The road locker room is [bad], so that doesn't help. Put that in there."