Hurricanes Looking To Build Lethal Trio

The Carolina Hurricanes are experimenting with a line combination of Nikolaj Ehlers, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis.

Through every practice of training camp, Ehlers, Aho, and Jarvis have played alongside each other, as the Hurricanes look to build a lethal trio.

While it may take some time, the potential that these three players can reach together is high.

“(Developing chemistry) might take a couple of months. As will the details of where you are supposed to be and the way we want to operate things,” Rod Brind'Amour said. "The first (game's) out of the way and now you have some things you can show and say, 'Hey, here's what we want, what we're talking about' and go from there.”

Playing in the preseason together, you could see the makings of an explosive line and it’s important for them to get these growing pains out of the way before the regular season kicks off.

“You want to lay a foundation in practice, but ultimately, it's the games that you find that chemistry, and you learn how to play with each other,” Ehlers said. “I think we did a lot of good things today, but also a lot of shifts where nothing was happening at all. That's also part of playing in the NHL. We've got some work to do.”

We'll see if this potential line could ultimately be a difference maker for the Hurricanes down the road.