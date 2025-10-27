Hurricanes Looking To Get Back Two Key Pieces For Tuesday Showdown With Golden Knights

The Carolina Hurricanes haven't been the luckiest team in terms of injuries so far this season, but it looks like they may be due some good luck for a change though.

At Monday's practice, both Shayne Gostisbehere and Pyotr Kochetkov were back on the ice and were full participants.

Kochetkov has missed the entire season so far after suffering a lower-body injury following the preseason.

In his place, rookie Brandon Bussi has played well with a 2-1-0 record and a 0.911 save percentage.

"I think he looked good today," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on the Russian netminder. "I would anticipate if it's not tomorrow, that very, very soon he'll be able to get back in there."

While Brind'Amour wasn't 100% sure if Gostisbehere, who has missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury as well, would go, it also sounds like he's very close.

"Anytime you see him out in a regular colored jersey going full, it's a good sign," Brind'Amour said. "I think it'll just come down to whether he feels comfortable enough with one practice to get back out there. But I'm hopeful."

Getting both back would be a good boost for the Hurricanes, especially on the Gostisbehere front, as the Canes have struggled on the power play and have had to play three rookies on the backend.

"That's part of the game, but I thought the guys we brought up played extremely well under real tough circumstances, especially given some of the opponents we were playing," Brind'Amour said. "Not ideal for some of their first games."

