Hurricanes Place William Carrier On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed William Carrier on injured reserve.

Carrier has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury last week in a game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 30-year-old forward doesn't have a timeline to return, as he’s expected to miss some time.

Before going down with this injury, Carrier recorded one goal, two assists, and three points in seven games while averaging 10:19 minutes.

The Hurricanes called up defenseman Charles Alexis Legault from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League upon placing Carrier on injured reserve.