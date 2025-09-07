Hurricanes Sign Kevin Labanc To PTO

The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Kevin Labanc to a professional tryout contract on Sunday.

Lebanc has spent eight of his nine NHL seasons playing for the San Jose Sharks, while he spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In 512 career games, Leblanc has recorded 84 goals, 153 assists, and 237 points.

Lebanc’s career best season came during the 2018-19 campaign with the Sharks when he tallied 17 goals and 39 assists for 56 points.

The 29-year-old forward will get an opportunity to compete at training camp for an opening-night roster spot with the Hurricanes.