Jordan Staal Gives Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller Glowing Reviews

Jordan Staal is set to return for his 20th NHL season in hopes of capturing a Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

As captain, Staal will have the task of integrating some of the new additions of the Hurricanes to the group, specifically Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller.

The Hurricanes’ biggest move of the offseason came in the form of giving Ehlers a six-year, $51 million contract.

Staal feels that Ehlers’ skillset perfectly matches what the Hurricanes organization looks for in players.

“You talk about power, he’s got it, and the guy can fly,” Staal said of Ehlers. “He’s quick and fast and has great skill. He should be great with our style, our pressure style, and I think he’s excited about that.”

Meanwhile, Staal also gave Miller a raving review. It’s Miller’s raw talent that really impresses the Hurricanes’ captain.

Logan Stankoven Opens Up About Transition From Dallas To Carolina

Logan Stankoven feels that he’s been able to thrive playing with the Carolina Hurricanes due to their system.

“Great player and skates like the wind, too,” Staal said. “He’s a big body. And again, with the way we play and our system, I think it’s only going to make him look better.”

Training camp is set to begin this month, as Staal and the Hurricanes gear up for the 2025-26 campaign with a lot on the line.