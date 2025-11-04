K'Andre Miller Won't Make Return From Injury Against The Rangers

K’Andre Miller will not face his former team on Tuesday night when the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Rangers.

Miller was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 31 for a lower-body injury he suffered in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 20.

His move to injured reserve is procedural by the Hurricanes to make room on the roster for Pyotr Kochetkov.

The 25-year-old defenseman has missed the team’s last five games, but Rod Brind'Amour does not envision Miller being out for much longer.

“I was kind of hopeful that he'd maybe make the trip and give it a go,” Brind'Amour said of Miller’s injury status. “I don't think that's going to happen, but I don't anticipate that one being too much longer.”

The Hurricanes and Rangers completed a sign-and-trade during the offseason that sent Miller to Carolina, as he signed an eight-year, $60 million contract.