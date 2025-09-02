Logan Stankoven Opens Up About Transition From Dallas To Carolina

Logan Stankoven feels that he’s been able to thrive playing with the Carolina Hurricanes due to their system.

When Stankoven was traded from the Dallas Stars to the Carolina Hurricanes in March, it was a big adjustment for him.

However, he was able to manage it more easily because of Rod Brind'Amour’s specific system.

“It’s pressure all over the ice when we don’t have the puck, and when we do, we can be creative,” Stankoven said. “Rod kind of lets us have that leeway, so I have a lot of fun playing within the system.”

When he arrived in Carolina, Stankoven admitted that he had to change up his game since the Hurricanes played much differently compared to the Stars.

“Carolina’s very man on man, like the whole time,” Stankoven said. “In Dallas, in zone it was kind of man on man, but other than that, it was just kind of go and play.”

“You come to Carolina and still have some of those habits, so you just gotta kind of wash those habits away, and start fresh.”

Stankoven also signed an eight-year, $48 million contract extension with Carolina during the offseason.