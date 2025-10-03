Nikolaj Ehlers Putting Pressure On Himself Entering New Chapter With Hurricanes

After signing a six-year $51 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes over the offseason, all the pressure is on Nikolaj Ehlers to perform.

With great pressure comes great responsibility, and Ehlers is putting the pressure on himself as he enters this next chapter in Carolina.

“I put enough pressure on myself to go out there and perform,” Ehlers said. “I know what I can do and I’m going to do my best every single night to help this team win. It’s always been that way. The pressure from everyone else, I know it’s there. But I have expectations of myself, and of this team, to go out and do great.”

Ehlers was one of the most sought-after free agents this summer, and the Hurricanes ultimately won the bidding war.

What’s Rod Brind'Amour’s plan for how he wants to use Ehlers?

Through training camp, Ehlers has been playing on a line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

“No matter what line you’re on with this team, you’re playing with good players,” Ehlers said. “You know it’s going to get switched around during the year. You want to try to create some good chemistry on and off the ice so that transition can happen in the third period when you’re down by two or whatever, that it’s smooth. That’ll come as we move on here.”

All eyes are on Ehlers in Carolina, and we’ll have to see how he responds.