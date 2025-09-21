Rod Brind'Amour Impressed With Logan Stankoven As He Makes Potential Transition To Center

Through the start of Carolina Hurricanes’ training camp, Logan Stankoven has had the opportunity to play center.

The wheels for this transition were put into motion when it was brought up during Stankoven’s exit meeting last year with Rod Brind'Amour.

"It was something that Rod talked to me about at our end-of-year exit meeting," Stankoven said. "At the pro level, I haven't really had a solid chance to try it yet."

Stankoven was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Dallas Stars last season as part of the blockbuster trade involving Mikko Rantanen.

Brind'Amour is intrigued by Stankoven’s willingness to learn and adapt to the center position.

"He's willing. You have to be willing to understand that there's a lot of work that has to go into playing center," Brind'Amour said. "There are a lot of little things people don't really understand, and you have to be willing to take the bumps a little bit. The fact that he's done it in the past helps."

Regardless of whether he plays center or not, Stankoven has the potential to be a cornerstone piece for the Hurricanes, especially after signing an eight-year, $48 million contract over the summer.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity. Hopefully it works out. And if not? It's not a big deal," Stankoven said. "I'll just take what I'm given and do it to the best of my abilities."