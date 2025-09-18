Scott Morrow Credits Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns For Overall Growth

Scott Morrow may be young, but the experience he gained with the Carolina Hurricanes was invaluable.

Last season, Morrow spent some time with the Hurricanes and worked alongside some of the most established defensemen in the league.

Morrow credits players such as Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns for teaching him what it takes to be a professional hockey player.

“I've gotten a little bit of experience playing pro hockey,” Morrow said. “Guys in juniors definitely conduct themselves a little bit differently than pro hockey players. I learned from some great veterans in Carolina. Obviously, when you're playing with a guy like Brent Burns or Jaccob Slavin and guys who've been around forever, they conducted themselves, right, and I tried to copy that.”

All You Need To Know About The Three Players The Hurricanes Signed To PTOs

The Carolina Hurricanes signed three players to PTOs heading into training camp, as they will compete to make the Hurricanes’ opening night roster.

This summer Morrow was traded to the New York Rangers as part of the deal that included K'Andre Miller.

The 22-year-old will look to compete at training camp with the hopes of making the Rangers’ opening-night roster.