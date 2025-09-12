Scott Morrow Was ‘Surprised’ When Traded From Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes ultimately decided to let go of Scott Morrow in the sign-and-trade with the New York Rangers involving K’Andre Miller.

The 2021 second-round pick played in 16 regular-season games for the Hurricanes over two seasons and was even entrusted with playing in 5 playoff games for Carolina last year.

Morrow admitted that he was surprised when he heard the news of the trade.

“I would say a surprise,” Morrow said of the trade. “I obviously didn’t hear anything about it beforehand, but the first emotion is when you hear the New York Rangers, it’s a very special organization.

“I’m from around here, and it would mean a lot to have success here. It was obviously super cool. A little bit of disappointment leaving Carolina because it’s such a great organization, but I’m super pumped to be here, and it is definitely more exciting.”

The 22-year-old defenseman will compete to earn a spot on the Rangers’ opening-night roster.