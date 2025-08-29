Whatever Sebastian Aho says regarding the Carolina Hurricanes holds a lot of weight.

The Carolina Hurricanes had a productive offseason, which was headlined by the additions of Nikolaj Ehlers and K’Andre Miller.

Aho not only approves of what Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky did during the offseason, but he also feels these moves will greatly impact the team in a positive way moving forward.

"Yeah, obviously it takes us to play our best hockey at the right time, for sure. Having said that, I think we had a good offseason going; we added a couple of guys to the roster that I know are gonna help us for sure already," Aho said.

The Hurricanes have lost to the Florida Panthers twice in the Eastern Conference Final over the past two seasons.

It feels as if every year the Hurricanes are right there with the rest of the contending pack, but just have not been able to get over the hump.

From Aho’s point of view, there’s no shame in losing to a team like the Panthers, and he feels that the Hurricanes need to use these losses as motivation.

“Obviously you gotta believe that you'll be able to do that when the time comes next year. Obviously we haven't lost to a bad team; only one team has beaten Florida in the past three seasons,” Aho said. “So they've been the standard the past few years, and they seem to be the team to beat. You try to learn from what you've been through and also use that as fuel to motivate yourself.”

We’ll see if Aho and the Hurricanes can put these words into action.