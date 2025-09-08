Seth Jarvis Feels Healthy After Recuperating from Shoulder Injury Over The Offseason

The Carolina Hurricanes received some great news on the injury front.

After sustaining a shoulder injury last season, Jarvis opted not to have surgery and recuperate naturally over the summer.

Now, Jarvis is close to 100 percent healthy with training camp a couple of weeks away, and made some jokes about it during the NHL Player Media Tour.

“I can rip out some pushups right now if you want,” Jarvis said boasting about how healthy he is.

According to Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff, Jarvis also revealed that he’d be open to playing center if Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour wanted him to do so.

This past season, the 23-year-old forward recorded 32 goals, 35 assists, and 67 points in 73 games.