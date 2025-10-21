    • Powered by Roundtable

    Seth Jarvis's Clutch Play Headlines Hurricanes' Start To 2025-26 Season

    Remy Mastey
    Oct 21, 2025, 21:34
    James Guillory-Imagn Images

    Seth Jarvis is off to a phenomenal start to the 2025-26 season for the Carolina Hurricanes

    In six games, Jarvis has recorded six goals, three assists, and eight points while averaging 19:21 minutes.

    Three of his six goals are game-winners as Jarvis is gaining a reputation for being a clutch player. 

    "I want to be a big-time player and I like these moments. I like the pressure," Jarvis said. "When you have a chance and the game on your stick, it's always fun. To be trusted in these moments, and to capitalize like I have, it's awesome."

    Rod Brind'Amour has been impressed with Jarvis’s clutch play, as he knows he could depend on him in big moments. 

    "He's a special player in special times. We see time and time again that he seems to be coming through for us," Brind'Amour said.

    The 23-year-old forward leads all Hurricanes players in both goals and assists.