Seth Jarvis's Clutch Play Headlines Hurricanes' Start To 2025-26 Season

Seth Jarvis is off to a phenomenal start to the 2025-26 season for the Carolina Hurricanes.

In six games, Jarvis has recorded six goals, three assists, and eight points while averaging 19:21 minutes.

Three of his six goals are game-winners as Jarvis is gaining a reputation for being a clutch player.

"I want to be a big-time player and I like these moments. I like the pressure," Jarvis said. "When you have a chance and the game on your stick, it's always fun. To be trusted in these moments, and to capitalize like I have, it's awesome."

Rod Brind'Amour has been impressed with Jarvis’s clutch play, as he knows he could depend on him in big moments.

"He's a special player in special times. We see time and time again that he seems to be coming through for us," Brind'Amour said.

The 23-year-old forward leads all Hurricanes players in both goals and assists.