The Hurricanes Should Not Trade For Erik Karlsson

The Carolina Hurricanes should not consider trading for Erik Karlsson.

With Karlsson on the trade block, there’s been a growing speculation that the Hurricanes could be a suitor for the veteran defenseman.

However, it doesn't make sense for the Hurricanes to pull the trigger on Karlsson.

Karlsson is on the wrong side of 30 and appears to be declining by the year, which is a concerning sign.

From a fit perspective, Karlsson’s game doesn't really match Rod Brind'Amour hard-nosed defensive structure that the Hurricanes have been so known for.

On another note, Karlsson still has another two years on his contract at a cap hit of $11.5 million, so in order to acquire Karlsson, the Hurricanes would have to eat up a large chunk of his contract.

The Hurricanes are also building a core of players who should be with the organization for years to come, and Karlsson, at 35 years old, simply does not match their timeline.

Despite the talent that Karlsson brings to the table, the Hurricanes should hold off on making this sort of trade.