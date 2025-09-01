The Maple Leafs Are Reportedly Still In Contention To Sign Jack Roslovic

It’s the first day of September and former Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Roslovic has still not been signed.

There’s one team that seems to be the frontrunners for Roslovic’s services.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been and remain interested in signing Roslovic.

“It’s interesting that you said Leafs or Roslovic,” Seravalli said. “I was wondering if you mean the Leafs and Roslovic because I think the Toronto Maple Leafs are still very much in contention to get Jack Roslovic.”

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs are in on Jack Roslovic, partly due to his past ties with Auston Matthews.

“One guy I think the Leafs are in on is Jack Roslovic,” Friedman said. “And it makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews. They played together at the U.S. National Development Team. I can see the connection.”

The Hurricanes are still open to bringing back the 28-year-old forward, and there are reportedly over five teams vying for his services.