Two Hurricanes' Rookies Open Up About Recording First NHL Points

The Carolina Hurricanes’ 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday was a special game for two rookies.

Both Charles-Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom picked up their first NHL points.

Legault recorded one goal and one assist, while Nystrom had an assist on the night, marking a memorable night for the two young players.

“You dream of scoring one since you've been a kid, so being able to get one tonight is a great feeling,” Legault said.

“Today, I got my first point, and I'm real happy for that,” Nystrom said.