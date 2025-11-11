    • Powered by Roundtable

    Two Hurricanes' Rookies Open Up About Recording First NHL Points

    Remy Mastey
    Nov 11, 2025, 01:50
    Two Hurricanes' Rookies Open Up About Recording First NHL Points

    Remy Mastey
    The Carolina Hurricanes’ 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday was a special game for two rookies. 

    Both Charles-Alexis Legault and Joel Nystrom picked up their first NHL points. 

    Legault recorded one goal and one assist, while Nystrom had an assist on the night, marking a memorable night for the two young players.

    “You dream of scoring one since you've been a kid, so being able to get one tonight is a great feeling,” Legault said.

    “Today, I got my first point, and I'm real happy for that,” Nystrom said.