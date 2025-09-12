Five Hurricanes Players To Watch at 2025 Prospect Showcase

The Carolina Hurricanes prospects will take to the ice this weekend for the 2025 Prospect Showcase in Florida.



The Canes players will play three afternoon games against the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.



The roster is composed of a few keys prospects and some invitees, but here's who I'm looking for in these games.



(I will note, while players like Bradly Nadeau, Felix Unger Sorum, Charles-Alexis Legault, etc. are further along in development and probably will be more dominant in these games, I'm expecting that. These players are ones I'm more so interested in watching this weekend to see how they stack up because I'm not as sure on what to expect.)

What - Prospect Showcase Game 1

When - 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 12

Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)

Ivan Ryabkin

The 2025 second-round pick was noted by many as having had the skillset of a potential high first-round pick, but ended up falling in the draft due to conditioning and effort concerns.



If Ryabkin can lock in though, he could be a potential draft steal.



There's a lot of talent there and then on top of that being a center, I'll be watching Ryabkin with definite interest.

Dominik Badinka

The 2024 second-round pick is one of the Hurricanes' top defensive prospects and the team is hoping to see him take a big step this year.

After playing most of last season in the SHL, the Czech came over to North America for the final few games of the Chicago Wolves season.



He'll have the opportunity for a bigger role there this year and so it'll be interesting to see how he looks this week.

Gleb Trikozov

The Russian winger missed a huge portion of last season with a leg injury and so I think this will be his first real return to game action.



A natural goal scorer, Trikozov still has a lot of potential, but I'm mostly curious to see where his recovery has gotten him.

Blake Biondi

Center is such a premium position in the NHL and the Canes had a definite lack of depth at that position before this past draft.



The 2025 second-round pick was already an overager and has a few years of NCAA experience under his belt, so I'm curious to see where he stacks up and what his timeline realistically could be.

Ruslan Khazheyev

The Russian netminder has a lot of raw potential.



He has size and athleticism, but going from the MHL (Russian junior league) to the AHL last season was a big jump, but also one that saw him without a lot of playing time.



I'm curious to see how he looks with a year of North American development under his belt.

