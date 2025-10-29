Has Andrei Svechnikov Finally Found His Game?

The Carolina Hurricanes have needed a lot more from star winger Andrei Svechnikov.

The Russian forward had spent the first eight games of the season virtually invisible, with zero goals, zero points and a lack of physicality leaving many scratching their heads over a player who had led the team in playoff scoring last season.

But Tuesday night's game might have been just the breakthrough for Svech that the Hurricanes have been waiting for.

Right off the jump, Svechnikov was on his game, with multiple grade-A attempts and just a more direct shooting mentality.

Then it finally happened for him, with a bomb of a one-timer directly off of a power play faceoff win.

"It was a great faceoff by Fishy," Svechnikov said on Wednesday. "Just came out right to me and all I had to do was shoot the puck into the net. I always say that when you score, you get that confidence and you feel like it's easier to skate, easier to manage the puck."

After the goal, Svechnikov continued to be impactful as the game went on, leading the team in shots on goal (4), shot attempts (6) while also adding in a hit, a block and two takeaways.

I'll also go to bat for the Russian on the two penalties he took in the first period against Vegas, as I felt like neither really warranted a penalty, especially with what was let go against him and the Hurricanes all night.

And I'd much rather see a more involved Svechnikov that takes the occasional penalties, rather than someone just skating around.

"He was more involved," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Obviously he got a goal, but he was just more around it. I think he had really a couple of other really good chances right at the start of the second period, had a chance in tight. He was definitely more involved tonight."

Svechnikov admitted too that having a shoot-first mentality was something he really had on his mind heading into Tuesday's game as he was trying to find his game.

"Obviously it was in my head a little bit to get pucks to the net," Svechnikov said. "Now, I just have to keep that mentality."

The 2018 second overall pick puts a lot of pressure on himself to perform, which can sometimes make things a little more difficult when things go sideways. You start gripping your stick, you change habits and all of a sudden, everything's out of whack.

"He wears it on his sleeve a little too much," Brind'Amour said on the 25 year old. "He cares too much a little bit, which I think can weigh you down."

So it probably really helps to play alongside two guys like Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, who just play the game the right way and can help drag anybody into the fight and therefore take some of that mental burden off of a guy like Svechnikov

"Whoever you put with Jordan and Jordan, they're probably going to get it done right," Brind'Amour said. "It's a lot easier to just play your game and know that you have those guys to back you up. ... I liked what he did last night. It looked like he was impactful and that's probably where he'll stay for a little while."

The Hurricanes need Svechnikov to get rolling if they want to have success this year, especially with the team dealing with as many injuries as they are.

Tuesday was a step in the right direction for Svechnikov, but he's going to need to bring that same intensity every night.

"He's certainly a big part of our group and we're not going to be the team we want to be unless we have everybody playing at their best," Brind'Amour said.

"The main focus for me was just on finding my game and not worrying about the points," Svechnikov said. " I know what kind of player I am and what I can do for the team. I just have to continue to keep up the momentum."

Recent Articles

Despite Build Up of Key Injuries, Hurricanes Still Frustrated With Close Losses

Injuries mount for the Hurricanes, yet close losses fuel locker room frustration. No moral victories, just a drive to win.

Five Rookies Make Appearance On Road Trip As Hurricanes Deal With Deluge Of Injuries

How Bad Has The Carolina Hurricanes' Power Play Been?

Logan Stankoven Returns To Dallas For First Time Since Trade

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.