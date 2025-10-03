3 Blackhawks Trade Candidates For 2025-26

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering this season still in the middle of their rebuild. Because of this, there is certainly a chance that they could end up being sellers during this campaign.
With this, let's take a look at a handful of Blackhawks who could end up being traded during the 2025-26 season.
It is not a secret that the Blackhawks are willing to move Reichel, and it is quite possible that a trade could go down before the season even begins. The former first-round pick needs a change of scenery, and he could generate plenty of interest due to him being a former top prospect and still only 23 years old.
Murphy is entering this season as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and he will undoubtedly be a trade candidate to watch during it. The Blackhawks have a ton of promising young defenseman in their system, so that could make Murphy expendable if they do not plan to sign him to a contract extension. With Murphy being a big right-shot defenseman who plays a steady defensive game, he will likely generate interest from contenders once we get closer to the deadline.
Mikheyev is another pending UFA who should be watched this season. The 30-year-old forward had a strong first season with the Blackhawks in 2024-25, scoring 20 goals and setting a new career high with 34 points. If he has another season like this for Chicago in 2025-26, he certainly could draw interest around the NHL near the deadline. This is especially so when noting that he also works well on the penalty kill.