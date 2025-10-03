3 Blackhawks Trade Candidates For 2025-26

The Chicago Blackhawks are entering this season still in the middle of their rebuild. Because of this, there is certainly a chance that they could end up being sellers during this campaign.

With this, let's take a look at a handful of Blackhawks who could end up being traded during the 2025-26 season.

Lukas Reichel

It is not a secret that the Blackhawks are willing to move Reichel, and it is quite possible that a trade could go down before the season even begins. The former first-round pick needs a change of scenery, and he could generate plenty of interest due to him being a former top prospect and still only 23 years old.

Connor Murphy

Murphy is entering this season as a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and he will undoubtedly be a trade candidate to watch during it. The Blackhawks have a ton of promising young defenseman in their system, so that could make Murphy expendable if they do not plan to sign him to a contract extension. With Murphy being a big right-shot defenseman who plays a steady defensive game, he will likely generate interest from contenders once we get closer to the deadline.

Ilya Mikheyev

Mikheyev is another pending UFA who should be watched this season. The 30-year-old forward had a strong first season with the Blackhawks in 2024-25, scoring 20 goals and setting a new career high with 34 points. If he has another season like this for Chicago in 2025-26, he certainly could draw interest around the NHL near the deadline. This is especially so when noting that he also works well on the penalty kill.