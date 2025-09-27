3 Blackhawks Who Could Score 30 Goals In 2025-26

The 2025-26 regular season is rapidly approaching for the Chicago Blackhawks, as they play their season opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7.

With the Blackhawks' new season just about here, let's look at three players who have the potential to score 30 goals for them in 2025-26.

Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard scored 22 goals in 68 games during his rookie season with the Blackhawks in 2023-24. He then set a career-high with 23 goals in 82 games with Chicago in 2024-25.

With Bedard having the potential to blossom into a superstar, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he has his first career 30-goal season with the Blackhawks this campaign.

Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato was the only Blackhawk who hit the 30-goal mark last season, as he finished the year with a career-high 31 goals. With this, the possibility of the Massachusetts native scoring 30 goals yet again this upcoming campaign should not be ruled out. The 2014 second-round pick hit a new level in 2024-25 and will be looking to do it again this campaign.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi is coming off a solid offensive season with the Blackhawks, as he posted 23 goals and 46 points in 82 games. Yet, when looking at his previous success, he could dark-horse 30-goal candidate to watch this campaign.

During the 2021-22 season with the Detroit Red Wings, he scored 30 goals and recorded 62 points in 68 games. Perhaps he could hit those numbers again with Chicago in 2025-26.