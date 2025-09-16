3 Blackhawks With Most To Prove In 2025-26

The Chicago Blackhawks have a good amount of young players with plenty to prove during the 2025-26 season. Because of this, let's discuss three specific Blackhawks with the most to prove this upcoming campaign.

Spencer Knight

The Blackhawks made a notable move over the weekend, signing goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.83 million. By giving Spencer this kind of deal, the Blackhawks demonstrated that they have a lot of faith in him. Now, the 2019 first-round pick will be looking to prove that he can be an impactful starting goalie for Chicago. In 38 games last season split between the Florida Panthers and Blackhawks, he had a 17-16-3 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, and a .902 save percentage.

Lukas Reichel

If Lukas Reichel does not get traded by the Blackhawks before the start of the season, he will plenty to prove to them this campaign. The 2020 first-round pick has had trouble breaking out with the Blackhawks and will be aiming to change that in 2025-26. In 70 games this past season with the Blackhawks, he posted eight goals, 22 points, and a minus-16 rating.

Kevin Korchinski

This is certainly a big year for Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski. The 21-year-old defenseman will be aiming to prove that he is ready to be a full-time NHL player for the Blackhawks. There is no question that the 2022 seventh-overall pick has a lot of potential, and now he will be aiming to break out for Chicago. In 16 games this past season with the Blackhawks, he recorded one goal, one assist, and a minus-2 rating.