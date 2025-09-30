3 Former Blackhawks Hit Waivers

The NHL saw several players hit the waiver wire on Sep. 30. While none were current Chicago Blackhawks players, a few former ones have been placed on waivers. This is because Isaak Phillips, Matthew Highmore, and Josiah Slavin have all been placed on waivers by their current clubs.

Phillips was traded by the Blackhawks during this past season to the Winnipeg Jets. Following the trade, he posted three goals, eight points, and a minus-11 rating in 39 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.

Phillips played in 56 games over four seasons with the Blackhawks, recording two goals, 12 points, and 31 penalty minutes.

Highmore was placed on waivers by the New York Islanders and signed with them this past off-season. He played in 73 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks in 2017-18, 2019-20, and 2020-21, where he recorded four goals, 10 points, 69 hits, and a minus-10 rating.

As for Slavin, he has been placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Blackhawks' 2018 seventh-round pick played in 15 games for Chicago during the 2021-22 season, where he recorded one assist. He has solely played at the AHL level since.