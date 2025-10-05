3 Former Blackhawks Placed On Waivers

Several players around the NHL were placed on waivers on Oct. 5. While no current Chicago Blackhawks were placed on waivers, a few of their former players hit the wire.

Former Blackhawks players Erik Gustafsson (Detroit Red Wings), John Hayden (Seattle Kraken), and Mike Hardman (New Jersey Devils) were all placed on waivers by their current clubs.

Out of this trio of former Blackhawks, Gustafsson is the most notable. The veteran defenseman played in 60 games last season with the Red Wings, where he had two goals, 18 points, and a minus-19 rating. In 273 games over two stints and five seasons with the Blackhawks, he recorded 31 goals, 103 assists, and 134 points. This included him posting career highs with 17 goals, 43 assists, and 60 points in 79 games with Chicago in 2018-19.

Hayden played in 20 games with the Kraken this past season, where he posted 11 goals and 27 points. In 113 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he recorded eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points .

As for Hardman, he had one assist in two games for the Devils in 2024-25. In 37 games over three seasons with the Blackhawks from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he posted one goal, five points, and 11 penalty minutes.