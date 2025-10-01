4 Former Blackhawks Placed On Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Chicago Blackhawks players Ian Mitchell, Mackenzie Entwistle, Andreas Englund, and Boris Katchouk have all been placed on waivers.

Mitchell was placed on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings. The right-shot defenseman is entering his first season with the Red Wings organization after signing with them this summer. In 15 games with the Boston Bruins in 2024-25, he posted one assist and a minus-2 rating. In 82 games over three seasons with Chicago, Mitchell had four goals, 16 points, and a minus-21 rating.

Entwistle was placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers. The gritty winger was limited to only seven regular-season games this past season with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, where he posted one goal and one assist. He also had two goals, one assist, and 20 penalty minutes in eight playoff games for Charlotte this spring. In 193 games over four seasons with Chicago, Entwistle had 15 goals, 35 points, and 404 hits.

Englund was placed on waivers by the Nashville Predators. In 35 games last season split between the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville, he had one goal, three points, and 48 penalty minutes. He played in 11 games with the Blackhawks in 2022-23, where he had one assist.

As for Katchouk, he was placed on waivers by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He spent all of last season in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording 21 goals and 49 points in 67 games. In 117 games over three seasons with Chicago, he had 11 goals, 26 points, and 176 hits.