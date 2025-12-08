7 Blackhawks Trade Candidates If Season Goes South

The Chicago Blackhawks have been going some struggles lately.

The Blackhawks have won just two out of their last 10 games and have suffered back-to-back blowout losses to the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

If the Blackhawks continue to struggle and find themselves out of the playoff race once we get closer to the deadline, they will likely be sellers again this season. Due to this, let's look at seven players the Blackhawks could trade if their season goes south.

Connor Murphy, D

Murphy will certainly generate interest from playoff teams this season. Playoff clubs are always on the hunt for big and reliable right-shot defenseman, so he could get the Blackhawks a nice return if they move him.

Ilya Mikheyev, RW

Mikheyev could be a popular target if made available by the Blackhawks, as the pending UFA is a solid two-way forward who kills penalties and scored 20 goals this past season.

Nick Foligno, LW

If Foligno wants the chance to go for the Stanley Cup, the Blackhawks could move their captain by the deadline. However, if the pending UFA wants to stay put with the Blackhawks, they would likely honor that.

Jason Dickinson, C

Dickinson is another Blackhawks pending UFA who could generate interest around the league. The 2013 first-round pick would be a nice addition for a playoff team looking to improve their bottom six and penalty kill.

Matt Grzelcyk, D

Grzelcyk's playoff experience and easily affordable contract could make him a popular target for contenders. He also showed last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins that he can chip in offensively, posting career highs with 39 assists and 40 points in 82 games.

Sam Lafferty, RW/C

Lafferty's gritty style of play and versatility could help him generate interest from playoff clubs looking for more forward depth at the deadline.

Laurent Brossoit, G

No matter what happens with the Blackhawks' season, a Laurent Brossoit trade is likely. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported late last month that the Blackhawks have given teams permission to talk to Brossoit.