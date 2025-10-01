Blackhawks: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For Lukas Reichel

With the 2025-26 season almost here, the Chicago Blackhawks are still willing to trade former first-round pick Lukas Reichel.

Because of this, let's discuss three teams who could make sense as trade destinations for Reichel.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken could be a nice landing spot for Reichel. When looking at their current roster, it is clear that they could use another skilled forward in their top nine. Because of this, Reichel could be a nice fit if acquired. The Kraken also found success when they took a chance on another former first-rounder who needed a fresh start in Eeli Tolvanen, so maybe they could try to again with Reichel.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders are a team that could use more skilled young forwards, so they could be a good fit there if acquired. When looking at the Islanders' current roster, the Blackhawks' young forward could work well in their top nine if the change of scenery helps him take that next step. With the Islanders needing more offense, there would be no harm in them taking a chance on a low-risk, high-reward player like Reichel.

Pittsburgh Penguins

With the Pittsburgh Penguins rebuilding, they certainly stand out as a club that could take a chance on a former first-round pick like Reichel. He is still young enough where he could become a long-term fit on their roster. With this, it would be understandable if the Penguins made a push for Reichel.