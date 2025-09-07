Blackhawks: 4 Potential Linemates For Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard is undoubtedly the young star who the Chicago Blackhawks are building their roster around. He has the potential to blossom into a legitimate superstar, so the Blackhawks have a big decision to make when it comes to his linemates in 2025-26.

Due to this, let's discuss four potential players who could end up being Bedard's wingers this upcoming season.

Ryan Donato

Ryan Donato is certainly a candidate to be one of Bedard's wingers next season. The Massachusetts took his offensive game to a new level last season, posting career highs with 31 goals, 31 assists, and 62 points. Thus, it would be entirely understandable if they gave him plenty of chances with Bedard in 2025-26.

Teuvo Teravainen

With Bedard being a scorer, it would make sense for him to play with Teuvo Teravainen next season. Teravainen finished second on the team with 43 assists last season, so he undoubtedly has the ability to set up his teammates. Thus, Teravainen being one of Bedard's wingers could benefit both players.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Tyler Bertuzzi had an up-and-down first season with Chicago, but there is no question that there is skill there. When playing at his best, he has the ability to produce solid offense, and he could perform well if given the chance to play with Bedard next season.

Andre Burakovsky

New Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky also has the potential to get a chance to play with Bedard this upcoming season. He has shown in the past that he can be a difference-maker, and he is coming off a bounce-back season. Perhaps playing with a young star like Bedard could help him take another step in the right direction.

