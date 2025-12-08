Blackhawks Assign First-Rounder & Forward To AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have announced that they have assigned defenseman Sam Rinzel and forward Landon Slaggert to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Rinzel being sent down to the AHL is notable, as he is one of the Blackhawks' top prospects. The 2022 first-round pick has appeared in 28 games so far this season with the Blackhawks, where he has posted one goal, seven assists, eight points, and an even plus/minus rating.

Rinzel is now set to get into the first AHL action of his career after being assigned to Rockford. The young blueliner will be aiming to impress, as it could help his chances of getting another call-up to the Blackhawks' roster soon.

Slaggert, on the other hand, has recorded one goal, four blocks, and 16 hits in 10 games for the Blackhawks this season. He has also played in three games for the IceHogs in 2025-26, where he has posted one goal and a minus-2 rating.

In 59 career NHL games over three seasons with the Blackhawks, Slaggert has posted four goals, seven assists, 11 points, and 39 penalty minutes.