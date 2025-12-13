Blackhawks Call Up Soaring Prospect From AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a notable roster move, as they have announced that they have called up forward prospect Nick Lardis from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Lardis getting called up to the Blackhawks is entirely understandable. The 20-year-old forward is in the middle of a fantastic season down in the AHL with the IceHogs. In 24 games with the AHL club so far this campaign, he has posted 13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points, and a plus-9 rating.

Lardis has only been heating up for the IceHogs as the season continues, too. In his last 10 games with the AHL club, he has posted eight goals and 13 points. With this, there is no question that the young forward has earned this call-up.

Lardis is one of the Blackhawks' best prospects, so all eyes will be on him after he landed this call-up. It will be very interesting to see how much of an impact he makes with the Blackhawks from here.